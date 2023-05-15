Kansas Garden Guide

She’s not meaning to throw shade to social media, but Rebecca McMahon knows that ‘Instagram Gardens’ aren’t likely to do well in Kansas’ climate.

“Many of those resources that you run across on Instagram are from the Pacific Northwest or the Northeast or even the Great Lakes region,” said McMahon, administrator of Kansas State University’s local foods systems program, who grew up in the cooler climate of northern Wisconsin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.