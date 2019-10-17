By Laura Scott
Oklahoma County Extension Master Gardener
Thoughtfully placed trees and shrubs can increase property value, compliment outdoor enjoyment, provide shade in the summer and help screen winter weather while providing shelter and food for wildlife.
Fall is an ideal time to plant trees because cooler temperatures allow the root structure to grow without the stress of maintaining a leaf canopy in oppressive temperatures. In order to make a good investment of time and resources, there are a few variables to be considered. The proper tree and the proper location go hand in hand. First, assess the potential site. Consider adjacent buildings and plantings, overhead utility lines, sun exposure, drainage, and soil conditions. When evaluating tree varieties, consider mature size and shape, irrigation needs, temperature tolerances, and light requirements. While waiting for fall tree shipments to arrive, consider having a soil sample analyzed at your local county extension. This will allow time for the results to be received and adjustments to be made prior to planting. A call to identify buried lines and underground facilities is also helpful during the planning and planting process.
Local nurseries stock tree varieties that are well suited to the communities they serve and are a good source of information. Trees may be container grown or field dug and delivered as “balled and burlapped.” Select healthy trees without damage or disease and a desirable branch structure. Some retailers offer planting services but a homeowner can plant a tree of a manageable size without a lot of effort. The following are some simple guidelines:
Preparing the hole is very important. It should be dug to the correct depth and to a width that is two to three times the diameter of the container or root ball. The grade of the tree within the container or root ball is relevant to the new site. When properly planted in clay soils, the tree should be 1-2 inches above the grade. Look for a slight flare at the base of the trunk. This flare should never be covered with backfill and is the point of reference when setting grade. Digging the hole too deep can allow the flare to later settle into a position that is below the surrounding grade. If the soil is sandy, the tree can be planted at grade. Never plant a tree below grade.
Backfill the planting hole with native soil. Soil amendments are not recommended as they can cause root rot and other complications. The roots should be encouraged to grow into the area adjacent to the planting hole and this will happen faster if the backfill is not amended. Regardless of the planting height, it is important to cover the roots with backfill and to mulch immediately. Water the tree well at this time.
Typical rainfall in your are may not be adequate for a newly planted tree to establish itself. Supplemental hose watering will be required up to 2 to 3 times per week, depending on weather conditions. Monitor the soil around the root ball for moisture and adjust the watering schedule to avoid under and overwatering. Winter irrigation is also important. Apply water when temperatures remain above freezing for more than a few days. This will help avoid dehydration injury. Proper watering is important until the tree establishes itself in its new environment and can take two to three years.
New trees have a limited capacity to utilize fertilizer and its use is not recommended at planting time. Maintain a four to six foot diameter, grass-free circle for the first two to three years. This will help eliminate competition from surrounding lawn and maintain even soil temperatures and moisture. Organic mulch is recommended at a depth of two to four inches. Pull the mulch two to four inches from the trunk to prevent nesting. Never create a “mulch volcano” around the trunk as this creates an environment favorable to disease and insect attack. Prune only broken or damaged branches at planting. Pruning for shape should be delayed until the following season.
Stake young trees using strapping materials or kits that are not abrasive to the trunk. Stakes should be driven into the ground outside of the root ball. The tree should be allowed space to sway in order to develop trunk strength. Stakes and webbing are generally removed after one year.
Tender trunks of fall-planted trees should be loosely wrapped to prevent sun scald and cracking. Wraps should be applied in October and remain in place through March for the first two growing seasons. Apply the wrap from the base to the first branch. Periodically inspect the wraps for trunk damage and insects. Remove the wraps in the spring before the growth season.
