Trees need more water in the summer, but more water means more costs, says Kansas State University Research and Extension horticulture expert Ward Upham. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

As the temperatures climb into the 90s and above, most trees require more water, but more water means more costs. Kansas State horticulture expert Ward Upham says modifying soaker hoses can help homeowners save a few dollars.

“Soaker hoses are notorious for non-uniform watering,” Upham said. “In other words, you often receive too much water from one part of the hose and not enough from the other part.”

