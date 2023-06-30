Cottonwood-Seeds.jpg

Cottonwood seeds. (Photo courtesy of Metro Parks of Butler County, Ohio.)

Cottonwoods are fast growing trees in Populus genus. These trees are hardy to zones 2 through 9.

Cottonwood trees produce cotton every other year. They preserve their resources. There is a cottonwood fluff produced around the seed which are cotton fibers. These seeds will cover the lawn or driveway and other parts of the landscape. This can go on for two weeks or more starting late April or early May through either June or July.

