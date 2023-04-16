Flowers and vegetables can be planted near each other to attract pollinators

Planting ornamentals with vegetables helps attract more pollinators, which can lead to higher yield. (Photo by Shutterstock.)

When gardeners plant their vegetable and flower gardens, the edibles and ornamentals typically are located in different places. But planting them in the same bed is beneficial to pollinators.

Casey Hentges, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” television show, said that while vegetable plants produce their own flowers that attract pollinators, adding ornamental flowers has a positive impact on pollinator numbers.

