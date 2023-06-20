sweet-corn.jpg

A summer treat for humans and critters. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham suggests treatments every 2 to 3 days in early July to protect sweet corn from earworms. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

Many home gardeners understand a sad truth about the corn earworm: the little critter loves sweet corn just as much as humans do.

It creates a yearly battle to fight back the pesky insect. The adult corn earworm moth lays eggs on developing corn silks and as soon as the eggs hatch, larval cornworms go to work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.