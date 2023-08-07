Spiders and pumpkins and bats, oh my!

(Bat Conservation International photo.)

Are you interested in attracting bats? They seem to have a bad reputation. They have some great benefits. According to Bat Conservation International a colony of 150 big brown bats can protect local farmers from up to 18 million or more rootworms each summer. Bat droppings in caves support whole ecosystems of unique organisms, including bacteria useful in detoxifying wastes, improving detergents, and producing gasohol and antibiotics. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline an ethyl alcohol.

If you can spot a bat at dusk on occasion, then it is a strong possibility there are other bats in the area.

