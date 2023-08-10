Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said when to pick apples depends on such factors as days from bloom, flesh color, seed color, color change and flavor. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)
Who doesn’t love to take a bite out of a big, crunchy apple? Knowing when to pick those delicious apples depends on several factors, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham.
“Apples mature over a long period of time depending on the variety,” Upham said. Depending on the variety, they can mature as soon as July or as late as October and November.
Upham gives some guidelines to help decide when to pick your apples based on such factors as days from bloom, flesh color, seed color, color change and flavor.
Days from bloom
“The number of days from bloom is the most reliable guide for maturity time, but weather conditions will have some influence,” Upham said. The type of apple determines the days from bloom to maturity. For Jonathan apples, 135 days; Delicious, 145 days; Golden delicious, 145 days; and Winesap, 155 days.
Flesh color
When apples start to mature and starches change to sugars, the flesh changes from light green to white. “When you cut a thin slice and hold it up to the light you can see the difference,” Upham said.
Seed color
Most apple seeds change from light green to brown as the fruit ripens. “This indicator should be combined with other changes like flavor of the apple, change in the color of stem and calyx basins and flesh color,” Upham said.
Color change
The skin color in areas of the stem and the calyx basin at the bottom of the apple turns from immature green to a light-yellow color. “Some apples develop a red skin color over the majority of the fruit before they are ripe. (That is) not a reliable indication of maturity,” Upham said.
Flavor
“This is a good guide if you are familiar with the apples you have and know how they should taste,” Upham said. “If they are not ready to harvest, they will taste starchy or immature. If apples have already fallen and taste a bit starchy, store them for a period to see if they become sweeter.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.