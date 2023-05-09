Sweet corn

(Photo by Kyle Spradley, University of Missouri.)

Sweet corn fresh from the garden makes a tasty addition to a summer picnic, but gardeners need to plant sweet corn soon to enjoy this tasty treat throughout the summer. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer tips for selecting the best cultivars and planting sweet corn.

What are the differences between the various types of sweet corn?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.