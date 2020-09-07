Problem
I have been kind of down for a while. It seems like every time I turn around something else is happening. I have sworn off the news because it was making me feel worse than I already did. My husband has the news on all day long so I can’t avoid hearing part of it.
This has been a very long summer. Children have been home for an extended time and I’ve been trying to work from home as much as possible. I have not been able to give my full attention to much of anything because of time. My husband tries to help, but the truth is this is the busiest time of year for him. He is a farmer and he pretty much has his mind on his work. I, on the other hand, have family, COVID, fear of illness on my mind much of the time.
I think a lot of what would happen to our family if something happened to me or my husband. We live in a small community so there is not a lot of the virus around here. My fear is that it is bound to happen. I’ve been one of those people who has worried about most things a lot of the time. My husband has dealt with my worry for most of our married life. He is laid back and not prone to worry. How do I get to feeling better. I wonder if I am depressed or if it is natural to feel this way?
Discussion
It seems that there are a lot of things to think about and even worry about, but the truth is that worry does not serve much of a purpose. Anything can happen and that is the truth, but if all we think about is some problem that might attack us, we will more than likely look for problems around every corner. Now that is a problem.
People have a certain amount of concern that they need to exercise but not to the extent of making themselves sick. It sounds like you are so preoccupied that you are not getting much done. It makes more sense to stay busy, and set a schedule for yourself. This is a time when list making and goal setting day by day makes sense. Whenever you feel beside yourself tackle the list. Be patient with yourself, we all seem to be going through some of this unsettled feeling. Do what we can about what we can do something about, watch very little news, have faith as life generally works out.
All things are possible through the creator, God. This passage has helped me numerous times. I just kept repeating it to myself in my mind, and it is true: all things are possible. I think that this is a time when we have to get back to basics, stay focused and really apply things in our life that work. Prayer works, meditation works, staying focused on what we can do works; these ways of being work if only we work on them.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
