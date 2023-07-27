service_lab.jpg

Testing wine products. (Iowa State Extension and Outreach)

 

Winemakers as well as beer and cidermakers can gain deeper insight into the quality and condition of their products by using the testing services provided by the Midwest Grape and Wine Industry Institute Laboratory.

Housed inside the Food Science Building at Iowa State University, the laboratory can test for such things as acidity, sugar, percent alcohol, sulfur dioxide, acetic acid and IBUs for beer.

