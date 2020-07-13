A wide lot is required to build the 1,926 square foot Vera (404-07). The configuration of this exciting floor design has the isolated master suite on the left side of the house and the secondary bedrooms on the right. With the common areas in the middle, privacy is assured not only for the occupants of the master suite, but those in the other bedrooms as well.
Dignified columns frame the recessed entry and complement the attractive brick and siding exterior of the Vera. Once inside, the commendable use of the available space is evident throughout the entire residence. The expansive master suite includes among its numerous amenities, a huge walk-in closet, raised television shelf and a private bathroom with twin basins.
This end of the house also contains a large storage area with access to the three-car garage, and a handy utility room with a sink and built-in ironing board. Pull-down stairs in the garage take you up to an attic with an additional 480 square feet of storage capacity.
The up-to-date kitchen, easy to maneuver around in, features an island cook top, walk-in pantry, appliance center, built-in desk and a bright breakfast nook. If the weather is agreeable, have your morning coffee on the adjacent covered patio.
The formal dining room with a beautiful built-in hutch, and the front living room, both have a coffered vault ceiling. When entertaining your guests in the comfortable living room, a combination gas/wood fireplace will keep everyone nice and cozy regardless of the conditions outside.
A sky-lit hallway leads to the secondary bedrooms. They are both good-sized and have plenty of windows along with ample closet space. The smaller of the two has a built-in file cabinet, and with the addition of a desk and computer, can easily be converted for use as a home office. Nearby are two spots for linen storage and a full bathroom with twin basins.
The Vera (404-07) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
