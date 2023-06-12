mushroom-in-landscape.jpg
If mushrooms are a nuisance in a home lawn, K-State horticulture expert Ward Upham encourages picking them and disposing of them as soon as they appear. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

 

Certain parts of Kansas have received enough moisture this spring to cause mushroom growth in home lawns and gardens. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said most are relatively harmless to other plant life.

“Some of these mushrooms are associated with arc-like or circular patterns in turfgrass called fairy rings. The ring pattern is caused by the outward growth of fungal mycelium,” Upham said. “The mycelium forms a dense, mat-like structure in the soil that decomposes organic matter.”

