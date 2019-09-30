From the exterior, you can see that the Van Devender is not a large home. The 1,958 square foot, three bedroom home is only 58 feet wide, so it will easily fit on a standard lot. But when you step inside, the sense of spaciousness is surprising.
The vaulted foyer is richly illuminated and presents three choices of direction. A door on the left opens into the luxurious master suite, and a hallway is to the right. What catches the eye, though, is the vaulted great room directly ahead. This comfortably large living area brings together the functions of kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. A bank of windows, running almost the entire length of the back wall, showers the room with light. A fireplace, tucked into the corner farthest from the windows, provides a colorful focal point when the sky outside turns gray.
The kitchen is also much larger than one expects to find in a home this size. A dogleg-shaped eating bar adds to the work area and provides separation between the great room and the kitchen. The location of the sink means the clean-up crew won’t be left out of the activities. A central pantry allows handy access to canned goods and other supplies.
Utilities are close at hand, and convenient to the bedrooms as well, tucked into a pass-through to the garage. This small room has a counter for folding clothes, a sink, linen storage and direct entry into the garage. Groceries can be brought in and put away with a minimum of bother.
Features in the master suite include a roomy walk-in closet, access to the back deck and a private bathroom. The toilet and shower are separated from the twin basins and mirror. This arrangement allows privacy where it is most desired and keeps the mirror free from steam.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate Van Devender (402-66) and your e mail address.
