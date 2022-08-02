A covered porch on three sides of this house offers a warm welcome to family and guests. On the fourth side, the covered porch opens to a spacious screened porch that also has direct access to the master bedroom.
The master bedroom, measuring a generous 14 by 16 feet, has an ensuite bath that leads to a walk-in closet.
The kitchen, living room and dining room share a space that includes a 16-foot-tall cathedral ceiling, a walk-in pantry, and built-in bookshelves.
