The Tripoly (408-03) is a two-story three unit complex. Each unit has a single car garage to the front with the main part of the unit back away from the street. The units are identical except for the inside unit being mirrored. The design of the Tripoly is simple and would be economical to build.
While the three units are long at 74 feet 10 inches, they are not deep (40 feet). Finding a lot or two to fit the complex on should be easier.
Unit 1 and Unit 3 are identical. There is a covered walk to the entry. Inside to the left is a half bath with the stairs to the second floor. The living room runs to the rear of the unit and has a sliding glass door opening to the back patio. The dining room is to the right rear and has a large window overlooking the back yard.
The kitchen backs up to the utility room with a pocket door dividing the two. The kitchen is compact, yet still has a lot of cabinets and space. Through the pocket door, the washer/dryer units are nestled to the left and cabinet and folding counter are to the right. A door opens into the garage for convenience of unloading groceries and bringing in the kids.
Upstairs is dedicated to the two bedrooms. The master suite is in the rear and has its own private bath with twin sinks and a tub, along with a wall closet. There is also a linen closet for storage. The second bedroom has a large window and wall closet.
The center unit is the same except it has been reversed. All the units contain 578 square feet on the main floor and 598 square feet on the second floor. The Tripoly units are large enough to be comfortable, yet small enough to be economical for the builder and the renter alike.
The Tripoly (408-03) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
