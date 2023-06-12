20220329__The_Gardens_CS-20-1.jpg

A bee's butt sticks out of a purple flower his head is buried in to reach the pollen. Pollinators have preferences when it comes to the plants they choose to pollinate, so splashing different colors is important to supporting them. (Photo by Courtney Sacco, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

When we see the first bit of green finally break through the earth or bud form on a tree outside our window, we know spring has indeed sprung. That’s when many of us start to think of our pollinator friends and what we can do to help them as our plants begin to grow and bloom.

But what about the dog days of summer? Although the Texas climate may have gardens looking less than lovely by August, pollinators will still need us. With a little advance planning now, we can support pollinators through the sweltering months and into fall.

A bee in the yellow center of a black and red flower getting pollen. Red is not a color on its own that will draw in bees, but a red flower with some type of bulls-eye design in the center is appealing. (Photo by Laura McKenzie, Texas A&M AgriLife.)
A dark winged butterfly with orange spots on a purple flower While bees might be the most popular pollinator, butterflies are an important contributor to the process as well. (Photo by Michael Miller, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

