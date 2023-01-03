I am so excited to see a new year. This past year seemed to be full of people complaining about most everything. I have tried to stay out of it, but even if I say something like “I don’t want to get into a discussion” people pretty much ignore me and keep on blabbering as if you had not said a word. It is frustrating to me, because my husband is one of those individuals and he does not seem to respect my opinion and just keeps on whatever his position is.
I know everyone is entitled to their opinion, but this is ridiculous. I am at a loss as to what to do.
I think you also have the right to not listen to someone who wants you to agree with them. When someone insists that you see it their way, that really is a bullying tactic. If he keeps on, I would encourage you to step away but let him know ahead of time how you feel and what you intend to do. Example: If you choose to keep on trying to push your ideas, I will tell you that I do not want to hear anymore, and my plan is to step away. It might just be as simple as walking away, perhaps he will figure out that you don’t want to talk if you leave the scene of his monologue.
People are entitled to their opinion, they are not entitled to shove those ideas down your throat. Surely he has other redeeming qualities as a husband, try and remember them.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.