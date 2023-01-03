Juanita

Problem

I am so excited to see a new year. This past year seemed to be full of people complaining about most everything. I have tried to stay out of it, but even if I say something like “I don’t want to get into a discussion” people pretty much ignore me and keep on blabbering as if you had not said a word. It is frustrating to me, because my husband is one of those individuals and he does not seem to respect my opinion and just keeps on whatever his position is.

