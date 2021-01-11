Southwestern, with an arched porch, and windows arch-shaped to make continuity across the front of the home, describes the Theron (407-04) to perfection. The portico porch covers the entry door and protects it from the weather. The Theron has 1,828 square feet of living area along with a storage area of 316 square feet.
The storage area covers the entire rear of the garage. This would be ideal for keeping mowers, bikes, toys, and just about anything else one could think to put there. Two doors, one leading to the backyard and the other to the utility room, and a large rear window makes this area usable for other purposes also.
This home has a large great room in the rear with numerous windows on all sides and a great fireplace on the left side. The door to the covered patio provides a way to the backyard. There are also sliding doors off the right side of the great room that allows passage to the patio that runs across the entire rear side.
The kitchen is located at the upper corner of the great room with a raised eating bar and huge walk-in pantry. To bathe the kitchen in light, a solar tube has been placed in the center. Backed up to the kitchen is the utility room with a great amount of cupboards and counters. A large sink is located there along with the broom closet. This room is large enough to be considered a mudroom. It opens into the storage or garage area.
There is only one bedroom, other than the master suite, with a bath between it and the office. A wall closet and a set of cabinets in the bedroom make it convenient for use. The full bath has a shower and linen closet along with another solar tube for lighting. The office has a large storage closet in it and could be another bedroom, if one were needed.
The master suite is separate from the other bedrooms and has it own private bathroom. This bathroom not only contains a tub, but it also has a large shower. The walk-in closet is adjacent to the bathroom and leaves a large area for the main part of the suite. To complete the luxury, an optional spa can be put in the covered patio area, with a door from the master suite for accessibility.
