The Wellings (407-61) is a charming brick country home with a wrapping front porch and 3,549 square feet of living space. The inset entry is flanked by two generous rooms. On the left is a dining room, brightened by two large windows. On the right is the formal sunken living room, unique in design with an angular portion filled with windows.
Double doors lead to the master suite on the right, while the sunken family room is to the left. The master suite creates a luxurious escape with a window seat for daydreaming and a sitting room with French doors leading onto the deck. A double-sided fireplace offers a cozy touch to the suite, while many windows brighten the space with natural light. The master bath provides his and hers walk-in closets, two separate sink areas, and both a spa tub and a shower. The entire bath is made private by pocket doors.
Rounding the open banister u-shaped stairs, the sunken family room is open to an eating bar and a fireplace. A large window gives a view, and a door leads onto the rear deck. Two skylights and a garden window brighten the nearby kitchen. Several cooks could work together in this kitchen with ease. Plenty of counter space, a vegetable sink, and a separate cooktop and oven make any culinary task more enjoyable.
The three bedrooms upstairs are generously sized and only two share a bathroom while the third room has a private bath. Each room has its own attic access for storing seasonal items. At the bottom of the stairs, a hall leads into the sewing room and den. Each room has a desk or built-in counter area.
These two rooms could be used as bedrooms since they are located near a bath.
From the garage entry, the utility room is on the right, while a closet and bench are on the left.
The utility is equipped with a washbasin, and counter space for sorting and folding laundry. The large garage has room for three cars and provides a workbench near the service door.
The Wellings (407-61) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
