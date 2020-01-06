The Jewel (404-23) is just that, a jewel of a home. It is two stories with a dormer, a front porch area for sitting in the afternoons, and a large deck with railing in the rear for the Sunday barbecue. The railing gives this home the ranch-style look and yet it is modern and ready to house the growing family.
The two-car garage has steps that lead up into the utility area. This area has been designed with the outdoor person in mind. There is a half bath along with the washer and dryer, a laundry sink, a small desk area, and a storage cabinet.
The kitchen has been arranged to use all the space to advantage. There is an island with the stove and counter space, cabinets on the wall and a corner pantry. The double sink, surrounded by windows, has a raised dishwasher.
The living room, next to the dining room, is vaulted. It contains a fireplace with a tile hearth and an entertainment area. Off the dining room is an office ideal for working at home. It is fairly large and has good storage. This room faces the front porch with a second door off the entry area.
The master bedroom features a large window area that could have a window seat or a loveseat. The bathroom contains a huge walk-in closet, a linen closet, a spa tub, two sinks, a shower, and, of course, the toilet. Opening off this room is a door to the patio area outside in the back.
In the vaulted entry is the stairway to the second floor. Upstairs are three more bedrooms and a full bath. The bath is located for convenient use of all the rooms upstairs. There are also plenty of storage room and linen closets. The second bedroom is vaulted and has a window seat. The other two bedrooms were designed for the student with built-in desks.
All in all, this home is large and designed with specific needs in mind. The person who works at home or the students who need areas to study would find all their needs met by the great design of this home. Spacious but practical, simple but detail oriented. The first floor contains 1,842 square feet and the top floor contains 770 square feet. The unfinished attic contains 355 square feet.
The Jewel (404-23) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans.
