Problem
Maybe I’m like everyone else but I am really struggling having gone through this COVID time in my life.
I have found myself thinking a lot about the times in my past that were traumatic to me. I came from a pretty dysfunctional family and I thought I had gotten past a lot of the issues of my life. However, it may be that I did not work through things and I just got busy and ignored things.
I have developed what I would call anxiety when I think about those chaotic times of my life. My parents have both passed and there is no way to talk things over with them. Maybe it is too late to find resolution, but what do I do if I can’t?
I feel pretty disenchanted with life, what do I do?
Discussion
It seems like many people are going through some of what you seem to be going through. Some of the issues of life have caught up with them and they can no longer get by. People are experiencing a lot of anxiety and even depression.
I have heard over and over again that people are experiencing mental health emergencies. It seems to me that if that were the case, that professional help is a place to start. Find someone you can trust to look at your life, and do not stay in that stuck place, where there are no solutions.
We all go through life and many times we have been through a lot that was not pleasant. If you choose to stay in the same place and dwell on it, you will continue to have a lot of the same issues. If you choose to look at and discuss strategies to overcome your past you surely will get further into your recovery.
This is the time to work on you, because you deserve to feel better. Seek help and begin your journey of self-care.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.