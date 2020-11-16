The Star (406-54) would shine brilliantly as a starter home or for the empty nester that needs an office. The exterior is a mixture of classic and ranch. The covered porch area would allow a swing for those lazy days or a play area during the bad weather for the kids. The classic rooflines contribute to uniqueness of the lines of this 1,460 square foot home.
The vaulted entry opens directly into an open living or dining room. Numerous windows line the walls of the vaulted living room, supplying extra light for the darker winter days. The dining area has a set of sliding doors that open onto a rear deck.
In the rear is a vaulted corner kitchen with an eating bar, window sink, dishwasher, and refrigerator with an icemaker. Over the area between the living room and the kitchen is a built-in shelf area for displaying plants or ceramic items.
The master suite is open with a wall closet, linen closet, and private bath. A single sink, a tub, and two built-in shelves make up the master bath. A covered porch adds to the luxury of this suite. This would be an ideal spot for that relaxing hot tub.
Adjacent to the master bath is the second bathroom. With the exception of the built-in shelves, it is the same as the master bath. Bedroom 2 is in the front corner of the home. It has a large window to brighten the room, with a wall closet that runs the length of one wall.
The location of bedroom 3 makes it ideal for use as an office. It is around the corner from the entry. A large window faces the front, allowing an excellent view for visitors or clients.
Bedrooms 2 and 3 are separated by the utility room. In the hall outside the utility is a large linen closet behind folding doors. A pocket door seals the utility room, while a regular door opens into the garage area.
The garage is designed for two cars with a single large door. There are two windows on the side of the garage that faces the home. The forced air unit and water heater are conveniently located within the garage for ease of access.
The Star (406-54) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
