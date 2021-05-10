A beautiful wooded lot with a long clearing would be ideal to hold the colonial looking Okeson (408-02). This home requires space and openness to complement its elongated façade. It is regally colonial, with pillars on the covered porch, brick across the face, along with quoins on all corners. The three-car garage is angled on the right and has one single door and a double door.
Once through the portals of the Okeson, the separate entry, with a closet for coats, branches off into three directions. To the right is the living and dining room. This open area is vaulted in the living room. The dining area is simplistic yet ready to hold formal dining parties when needed.
Straight through the entry brings one into the kitchen and nook, which is also accessible from the dining room. For those cold winter mornings, the nook contains an open fireplace with a wood stove insert. There is a wood box accessible both from the backyard for filling and in the nook area. Patio doors lead onto a concrete porch. The open kitchen is U-shaped with an eating bar facing the nook. There is a built-in dishwasher, a garden window over the double sink with a vegetable sink, an enlarged cooktop and refrigerator. Across the room are a corner pantry, double ovens, and the freezer. Around all the appliances is enormous counter space.
Off the kitchen is a large family theater room with a wet bar in one corner and an entertainment center along the far wall. Stairs down to the optional unfinished 3,186 square foot basement opens from this room. Just beyond the family theater is the utility room with a sink and access to the rear of the entertainment center. A door to the backyard opens at the end of this room. Between the main house and the garage are two bedrooms side-by-side, separated only by a hall with a door leading to the garage.
To the left of the entry are the guest suite, master suite, and an office. The large vaulted guest suite has a wall closet and its own private full bath with shower. A linen closet in the hall is handy for the two suites. The office is also vaulted. Built-in shelves have been provided on each side of the fireplace wall.
The master suite has an enormous main suite with a bay window in the rear. Patio doors open on the right onto a deck and the backyard. Hidden behind a pocket door are an elongated walk-in closet and the master bath containing a sink and vanity separated from the shower, another sink and a raised spa.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by visiting our affiliated website www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. For a one-page PDF copy of this plan email Scott at Scottm@landmarkdesigns.com. To view this plan on line use plan number 33-543.
