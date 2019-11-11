The Newport (334-220), with a handsome brick and wood exterior, is a country style house with a versatile floor plan that can be adapted to a variety of lifestyles. With the master suite and guest accommodations on the first floor, the two bedroom second level may be closed off when not in use or made into an apartment.
A covered front porch adds to the comfortable flavor of this beautiful home.
The vaulted entry, open to the second floor, accents the spacious feeling and ease of movement throughout this design. To the left of the entry, a small home office is available for unfinished work brought home, or for keeping up the household accounts.
As a buffer between the home office and the master suite, we have a full utility room complete with sink and pull-down ironing board. Linen storage is located in the hallway. Luxury abounds in the master suite. It has a large sleeping area with a built-in window seat nearby and private access to a small back deck complete with a spa waiting to ease the stress of a long day. Other amenities include a sky lit walk-in closet, raised tub with skylight, glass block shower, twin basins, linen storage and a home security system. Across the hall is a guest suite that will please friends and relatives spending the night. It has a private bath; closet space and can also access the spa. A half bath is located in the hallway behind the staircase.
The living room, with fireplace and wood storage box, is open to the second floor. The configuration of the walk-through kitchen allows a busy household to prepare and serve meals with ease. With the dining room and nook on opposite sides, you can dine either formally or informally. Other kitchen features include a raised dishwasher, eating bar, walk-in pantry, freezer, broom closet and garden window.
The second floor has two good-sized bedrooms, each with closet space and linen storage. They share a bathroom. An additional 386 square feet of attic space is available on the top level.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $10 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate NEWPORT (334-220) and your email address.
