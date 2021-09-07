The Marlatt (404-52) has been designed with the modern family in mind. The home looks compact yet has a second floor that houses the bedrooms, leaving a spacious area on the lower floor for a full family room along with formal living and dining rooms.
The master suite has a vaulted ceiling with a full private bath. Located in front of the shower is a skylight, which allows more natural lighting in this area. There is one sink outside the shower area, along with a private linen closet.
There is an eating bar along with the formal vaulted dining room. The dining room has large windows on one side and a set of patio doors opening to the deck.
Off the kitchen area and down a small set of stairs are the utility room and the family room. The utility room has a large storage area behind folding doors, a washer and dryer, and a sink.
