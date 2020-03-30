While Jones is a common name, the Jones (407-01) is far from being a common type home. It has a southwestern look with its tile roof and stucco and brick exterior. It is unique in that there is an inner courtyard surrounded by a covered patio. Masses of windows provide light and an air of openness to this large 4,256 square foot home.
A wrought iron gate secures the entry to the Jones. Double doors open into an entry with a great room on the left and the dining room on the right. This entire area has a two-story vault with arched windows along the roofline. The kitchen is situated between the dining area and the master bedroom. It is U-shaped with an island eating bar in the center. A garden window over the sink provides an area to grown herbs and spices.
The master bedroom has a gas fireplace in the corner of the elongated room. There are double doors opening into a walk-through closet and bath area. A built-in spa for private use in the master bedroom is one of the many extras of this spacious home.
There is a half bath between the master bedroom and the library. Again, the library is narrow but extremely long with a gas fireplace in the corner. French doors open off the library onto the courtyard patio. Next door, the utility room opens directly off the patio, adjacent to the garage. It has a sink and a built-in ironing board. The garage is large enough to have a shop on one side for the do-it-yourselfer.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and two baths. One bedroom is large enough to be used as a guest suite with a large walk-in closet and a raised tub. The other two bedrooms share a common bathroom. One bedroom has a wall closet while the other larger bedroom has a walk-in closet.
The Jones (407-01) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.