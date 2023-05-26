The sprinklers have been up and running for a good couple of weeks now. We had to re-seed part of the lawn, but even that is slowly coming back. One big project down. Then a new one cropped up, sort of.
We had a sneaking suspicion that our A/C wasn’t going to get us through this summer. After a few months of $500-800 bills last summer (yes, I flat out cried when I received the $800 bill for August), it was time to replace the old unit that was original to our 1976 ranch-style home. Honestly, I’m surprised it lasted as long as it did.
Same issue as with the sprinkler system, we had a call in to a local company for a quote on a new setup. Guess who didn’t receive a call back? That’s three local companies in the span of two months who haven’t returned phone calls. I can understand that it is a busy time of year for both types of companies, lawn care and air conditioning, but this a bit ridiculous. Thankfully, we know someone.
I jokingly text my boss this morning with a picture of all our pretty boxed up parts and pieces, with a note of “This is what $XX,XXX looks like! There goes my vacation!” All joking aside, new units are not cheap. Not only did we have to replace the outside A/C unit, but also the inside heat and air unit. The old unit was pretty nasty looking. Ouch!
This year is becoming increasingly expensive, and we haven’t quite reached the half-way point yet! Our oldest daughter leaves for Ireland for her senior trip for 9 days (which we’re super excited for her about), the next one thinks he’s going to be driving this summer, 3rd is in competitive softball, along with the oldest, and the youngest has huge plans for the pool and a lemonade stand this summer. (I’m sure you know who gets to buy the supplies for said lemonade stand.)
Oh, for reference, Rheem is the brand to go with for AC/Heating units.
So, project 1 out of the way. Project 2 currently underway. Stay tuned for Project 3, because I’m pretty sure I’m going through a midlife crisis!
