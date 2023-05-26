IMG_3368.JPG

The sprinklers have been up and running for a good couple of weeks now. We had to re-seed part of the lawn, but even that is slowly coming back. One big project down. Then a new one cropped up, sort of.

We had a sneaking suspicion that our A/C wasn’t going to get us through this summer. After a few months of $500-800 bills last summer (yes, I flat out cried when I received the $800 bill for August), it was time to replace the old unit that was original to our 1976 ranch-style home. Honestly, I’m surprised it lasted as long as it did.

IMG_3369.JPG

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.