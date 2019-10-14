The Hand (407-09) is a unique two-story home with an unfinished basement, ideal for a lot overlooking the ocean or a valley. It has 1,801 square feet of living area with an additional 421 square feet available once the basement is finished. There is a walk-around deck on two sides of the home with access from a long set of stairs. Large windows across the front bathe the rooms in light as well as add accents to the façade.
The entry opens into a large room that contains the living and dining areas. On the left side is a fireplace, visible and usable from both rooms. Each room has a large window for the view as well as extra light.
The kitchen is open to the dining room with a raised eating bar in the center. There is a garden window over the dual sinks. Beyond the main kitchen is the utility room with extra cabinet space as well as a cabinet pantry. A door opens to the back and stairs that go to the ground.
Across from the stairs to the basement and the second floor is half bath. Also in this area is a den with a closet and bay windows. This room could be used as a den, library, or even a formal living room.
Upstairs contains all three bedrooms. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are on each side of the stairs. Bedroom 2 has a window that looks out over the backyard and a wall closet. Bedroom 3 has a set of three windows, the center one with a half moon, as well as a wall closet. The bathroom for these two bedrooms is adjacent to bedroom 2. It has a single sink, a linen closet and a tub.
The master suite is very large and open. It has three windows, providing light for the room as well as a great view of the panoramic scenery. A large walk-in closet, shut off from the suite with a pocket door is next to the large master bath. An oversized oval tub sits in one corner with a single sink across the bath, all behind a pocket door.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $10 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate HAND (407-09) and your e mail address.
