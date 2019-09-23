The Gabs (405-20) is a versatile ranch house, adaptable to a variety of life styles and family sizes. A dormer for visual appeal augments the long roofline. Directly to the right of the entry is the living room, which has a vaulted ceiling and provides a lovely setting for a baby grand piano, or is equally well suited to entertaining.
The dining room is large enough to accommodate large numbers of people. For these occasions, the nearby family room makes it easy to spread out the goodies.
There is room for everything in the family room: a home entertainment center, desk, computer, couches and chairs, a table, or whatever suits your fancy. Adding warmth to this room is a gas fireplace.
The master suite has all the amenities, including a walk-in closet, custom shower and a double vanity with enough space for a make-up center.
The roomy kitchen has all of the attributes that a conscientious host would consider essential. Amenities here include a center work island with a solar tube admitting daylight, a dishwasher and an eating bar.
Each bedroom has a basin of its own, allowing for quick sprucing-up and privacy. A shared bathroom has a sink and a tub-shower combination.
The game room is located just off the kitchen/nook area, which allows for noise making that will not carry into the rest of the house.
The utility room offers extra counter space, two walls of storage cupboards, and utility sink, which are located conveniently close to the nook, bedrooms and kitchen. The garage has enough space for three cars.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate GABS (405-20) and your e mail address.
