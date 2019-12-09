The Fox (406-01), an average sized home at 1,979 square feet, is designed for a rear sloping lot. By adding a basement to this design, the master bedroom has remained on the main floor, allowing privacy from the other two remaining bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet containing a laundry chute, which goes directly to the basement utility room. In the master bath, glass blocks over the tub area fill the room with natural lighting.
For convenience of use, a half bath is centrally located near the master bedroom. It is also within easy reach of outside when coming into the home through the garage. The garage, while not large, easily handles two cars with one large door.
The entry of this modest home opens into a vaulted living room, with the stairs to the basement off the entry for easy access to the utility room, two bedrooms, and the family room. There is also a full bathroom with a tub in the basement.
The dining room, which is also vaulted, is located at the left side of the main floor with French doors going out onto a deck. On the rear side of the home is another deck, which can be accessed by using the door in the nook area.
The kitchen is very open and airy. It is not large, but ample for a large family dinner or the everyday use by the family. There is a walk-in pantry that makes food storage easy and accessible.
The Fox is a two-story hillside home. The vaulted rooms create a more spacious feel than the dimensions seem to dictate. By the addition of the basement, the home can be expanded to meet the needs of a growing family or act as a home for the retired couple.
The Fox (406-01) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
