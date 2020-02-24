The Euro (407-16), with 3,323 square feet of living space, is unique. It has a covered breezeway to the garage, which has two full sets of doors for drive-thru use. There is a shop along with a large storage area in the main garage, while overhead is an attic area directly accessible from the main home through a walkway.
A set of covered steps allows entry into this beautiful home, which has vaulted ceilings in the entry, living room, and dining area. The living/dining area could be used as a great room. There is a fireplace against one wall. The dining area is a half circle of windows with a door to the deck in the back.
The kitchen is every cook’s dream. There is an enormous walk-in pantry for storage of food staples, cooking appliances, and the extra goodies needed during the holiday seasons. There is a cooktop island with an eating bar. Countertop space is also abundant and open.
There is a guest room in the rear with its own private bathroom and oversized tub. The walk-in closet is large and great for the storage of seasonal clothes. The suite is large and would make an ideal mother-in-law suite, with easy access to the utility room containing the washer and dryer, along with the kitchen area.
The other room located downstairs is the den. It could be used as another bedroom if needed. However, it would make a great place for a computer, an office, or a library full of books. Adjacent to this room with an entrance from the entry is a half bath and more closet space.
The stairs going up from the living room end in a hall leading to another den and the master bedroom. The huge master suite could be set up to have a private sitting room for reading or to watch TV. There is a large walk-in closet, separated from the main suite with a pocket door. The private bath contains a single sink and an oversized tub.
The den is the beginning of the open area, which contains a walkway and an attic area over the garage. The entire home has been designed with versatile storage areas in mind.
The EURO (407-16) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.