The Cranberry 2 (405-23) is a very compact home, great for the narrower lots of today’s tracts. It is an excellent size to be a starter home, with 1,444 square feet, three bedrooms, and two full baths, all on one level. This popular design is economical to build and maintain, making it ideal for the young family. Entry to the Cranberry 2 opens directly into the vaulted living room, dining room, and corner kitchen. The living room has a large planter shelf that runs along one wall for the homeowner that enjoys live plants, or for the collector who needs an area to display those collectibles.
The dining area is at the rear of the home and features French doors, which provide access to the back yard off the covered patio. This is handy for those Sunday barbecues or the kids’ afternoon picnics. The kitchen is “L” shaped with the pantry in the middle of the room, with a set of double doors for easy access. The skylight over the center of the kitchen brightens the room with natural light. There is an eating bar for those rush breakfasts, or the late night snacks.
To the right of the dining area is the master suite. The main part of the suite is vaulted with a long wall closet. The bathroom contains an oversized tub, his-and-her sinks, and a linen closet. The bathroom is separated from the master suite with a pocket door.
The other two bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, next to the utility room and the main bathroom. The utility room has a regular storage closet, along with a linen cabinet. It has an area either for a second refrigerator or for a freezer. Natural lighting is supplied to this room with a light tube. The utility opens into the garage, allowing easy access to the kitchen to unload groceries.
Both of the bedrooms have wall closets with a linen closet between them. The bathroom has a large shower and a skylight. Overall, the Cranberry 2 makes a comfortable home with great lighting. The potential to be enlarged to accommodate the family as it expands is readily visible.
The Cranberry 2 (405-23) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
