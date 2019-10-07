The exquisite Card (403-20), built with sturdy brick, has room for everything you want in a modern home. A 658 square foot attic and an optional basement with an additional 1,325 square feet augment the generous 3,250 square foot floor design of the Card. Not counting the garage, that gives you an impressive potential of 5,283 square feet of living and storage space.
A wrap-around porch, covered and railed, will be a welcome sight to your guests. The tiled entry is indicative of the quality inherent throughout this house. The isolated master suite has all the amenities you would expect from such a refined floor plan. They include a vaulted ceiling, carpeting, skylit sleeping area, personal access to the back deck, walk-in closet and a huge private bathroom with vanity, twin basins, skylight and raised spa. The secondary sleeping areas are on the opposite side of the Card. The elegant guest suite is carpeted and boasts a private deck, walk-in closet and private bathroom. The third bedroom is good-sized, has a walk-in closet and is also carpeted.
The front living room is quite large, has a hardwood floor and is heated by a cozy fireplace. This comfortable room is well suited for entertaining. The tiled walk-through kitchen is a cook’s delight. A full array of built-ins, garden window, vegetable sink and raised eating bar are among the kitchen features. A pass-through serving space to the adjoining dining room eases the workload. The garden window overlooks a broad back deck while a semi-circular planter enhances the view.
The main gathering spot in the Card is a huge vaulted family room. Carpeting, built-in phone bench, fireplace with an attractive floor to ceiling stone face and an optional pass-through wood box are among the many features. A full skylit bathroom is just outside the family room.
Completing the Card floor plan are a carpeted front den and a big tiled utility room that is conveniently located near the two-car garage.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate CARD (403-20) and your e mail address.
