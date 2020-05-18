Contemporary styling makes the 2,300 square foot Buccaneer (336-100) a home you can take pride in. Not only is it pleasing to the eye, but also the available space is well allocated, allowing ease of movement throughout.
The graceful columns in front of the large porch impart a regal bearing as your guests step into the vaulted entry. Directly in front of the entry, partitioning the various living areas, is a coat closet with a china hutch in the family room.
To the right, the vaulted living room, with a bank of windows to let in the sunlight and provide a pleasing view, offers a quiet place to sit and talk, or just spend the afternoon with a good book.
Two good-sized bedrooms occupy one side of the home. Each has closet space and lots of windows. This sleeping arrangement could be beneficial to a family with teenagers. Loud music over here won’t disturb the rest of the household. A full bathroom with twin basins and a small home office share the hallway.
The placement of the kitchen is a valuable asset to this featuring a central cook top, pantry, double ovens and mixing center, the cook in the house will appreciate the ease with which meals can be prepared and served informally in the adjoining skylit nook, or more formally in the equally proximate dining room. When the weather is good, have breakfast or a barbecue on the back deck.
The luxurious master suite has it all. In addition to huge a sleeping area, it features a spacious walk-in closet, shower, oversized tub, separate basins, and private access to the deck with spa.
The three-car garage has a shop or storage area with two built in workbenches, recycling center, and door to the utility room, where you can drop off muddy shoes and soiled clothing before entering the house.
The Buccaneer (336-100) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
