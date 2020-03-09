The Borges (405-39) has been designed to fit on the narrower, deeper lots that are becoming more common. The Borges is compact in size yet spacious in living area. The home has 2,032 square feet, with a bay window to give the exterior a more country look.
The two-car garage has a shop on the left side, with double doors for storing the lawnmower, wheelbarrow, or any other tools. The door from the garage opens into the utility room. There is a sink available for clean up.
The entrance of the Borges has a covered porch. To the left of the entry is the kitchen, with a huge walk-in pantry. Over the sink is a garden window, supplying the kitchen with light and warmth. The cooking island contains an eating bar and there is a compact built-in desk. The nook has a large bay window with a view of the outdoors.
A formal dining room opens onto the patio through glass doors. Adjacent to the dining area is a fireplace facing into the living room. A bay window that could contain a window seat provides light, along with the large window facing the patio. The master suite opens off the living room, with a corner walk-in closet, two linen closets, a separate sink area, and dual bathrooms.
Bedroom 2 and 3 have access to a full bath. Sola-tube lighting has been provided in this bath also. A large closet along with a linen closet is located off the bath area, available to the two bedrooms.
The Borges would be great for the young family, looking for more room, or the empty nesters that wish to lower their square footage, but still have a gracious home with open living space.
The Borges (405-39) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.