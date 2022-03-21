This 2,486 square foot barndominium house plan offers rural living at its finest.
Three bedrooms and two and a half baths is a standard size for a family home that also features a mudroom and laundry facilities as you enter from the two-car garage.
An open concept includes the family room and country kitchen. The above-ground safe room brings peace of mind for those accustomed to the storms that roll across the High Plains.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 61-225.
