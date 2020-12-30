The Adcock (407-52) has so many diverse dimensions and amenities a family could spend many years just enjoying this special 2,773-square-foot home. For Dad, there is the three-car garage with an unfinished area in the basement that could be a shop or hobby area. For Mom, many extras such as skylights, larger rooms, separated bedrooms, and a modular closet and spa in the master suite. For the rest of the family, a huge family room that can be used in so many ways is in the basement.
Advancing up stairs to the covered porch, the entry is vaulted with a door to the garage opening on the left and the stairs to the basement and the second floor on the right. Beyond is the sunken living room or den. A double-sided fireplace sits between these two rooms. The den has a great window seat for reading and a built-in hutch. French doors open directly into a screened porch area with a large overhead fan. The living room has four skylights that bath the room with brightness, along with an overhead fan, mounted in the vaulted ceiling. This room also has French doors opening onto the rear deck, with another door accessing the screened porch from another wall.
To the right of the living room and up a step is the dining room. It also has skylights and French doors. The C-shaped kitchen has large counters and cabinets, with a microwave over the range and oven, and a pantry next to the utility. An island workstation has also been provided. The washer and dryer are set back in a closet area, behind folding doors, with a drying rod above. Past this hall are bedrooms 2 and 3, along with the bath for the main floor.
The second floor is completely dedicated to the master suite. A large skylight bathes the landing with light, and folding doors separate the suite and the landing. A modular walk-in closet, a built-in dresser, his and hers sinks, an oversized shower, and a spa provide wondrous comforts.
The basement has a full bath, a storage area under the stairs, an unfinished area and a concrete block room behind a steel door for secured room or a storm shelter. The balance of the basement is a huge family room with ample room for games families like. French doors open onto a paver’s patio.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by visiting our affiliated website www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. For a one-page pdf copy of this plan email Scott at Scottm@landmarkdesigns.com. To view this plan on line use plan number 33-534.
