My husband does not pay attention to me and I am sick of it. He is always busy, and makes his excuses for his lack of attention. Attention is supposed to be coming, but it never does. I wonder if he has another woman. I think that he is a hard worker, and can’t imagine him being a cheater, but it makes me wonder.
I am so frustrated with this situation that I do not know what to do. I complain, he placates and we move on ... nothing seems to change.
I love him and want to be with him, just not like this. Could it be that we have settled in to the point that we have grown boring and inattentive?
I am not so sure this is about attention. I can see that it is not pleasant to be in the situation you are in. I would like for you to ask yourself a few questions: What is my part of the problem, when did this start, when did I first notice we might have drifted apart? Couples have problems that is a fact, but it seems like people forget to take responsibility for their part. You both need to be talking about solutions rather than placating and complaining. There is no solution in this approach.
If your partner is willing to see a counselor to talk things out, you might make more headway. Communication is the key. You have to take the time to discuss the situation, and I think that counseling is a good alternative to getting nowhere with the way you are handling this challenge. If you are willing to take the time to work on your relationship, you will make progress.
When a relationship fails it really demands a thorough look at the challenges so you have a place to start doing the work. In other words you need a plan of action.
