watermelon-healthy-eating.jpg

Summer selections provide more opportunities to include fruits and vegetables into meals. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

If there’s ever a time to buck American’s tendency to fall short on their consumption of fruits and vegetables, summer is it.

“Summer is the perfect time to think of new fruits and vegetables that we can incorporate into our meals,” said Ashley Svaty, K-State Research and Extension’s Northwest Area Family and Consumer Sciences specialist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.