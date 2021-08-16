Craig LeHoullier, author of “Epic Tomatoes,” will present the live webinar “Epic Tomatoes from YOUR Garden” in collaboration with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Travis County on Sept. 1.
The Zoom webinar will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around noon. The cost is $25 for registration on or before Aug. 30 and $35 after. To register, go to tx.ag/EpicTomatoRegistration. Interested parties are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird price.
Due to technological constraints, the webinar has a limit of 100 attendees. For those unable to register for the live webinar, a recorded version will be available for purchase.
“Those who register but are not among the first 100 attendees will be sent a link to purchase the recorded version for later viewing,” said Daphne Richards, AgriLife Extension horticulturist for Travis County and a frequent guest on the “Central Texas Gardener” TV program. “After they register, participants will be provided a link for the live session where they can log in to see it via Zoom webinar.”
Program focus and content
LeHoullier is a popular lecturer and frequent guest on gardening podcasts and radio shows. In this presentation, he will share some tomato history and stories as well as tips and tricks for successful growing.
LeHoullier will spend the first half of the webinar talking about tomatoes and what attendees will need to plan their own successful tomato production. There will then be a break for questions, followed by specifics on tomato growing from seed to harvest, including different ways to grow a tomato crop, such as traditional gardens, raised bed, containers or in straw bales. He will also share some of his favorite tomato recipes.
“Craig’s book ‘Epic Tomatoes’ is a favorite of many of our Travis County Master Gardeners,” Richards said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the live webinar and receive answers as time allows, and questions not answered will be answered by email.”
The webinar also coincides with the recent publication of the book “From Drought to Deluge: The Resilient Central Texas Garden,” which can be purchased online from the Travis County Master Gardeners Association. Richards said From Drought to Deluge and the agency’s 2021 educational series center around xeriscaping principles.
“Other programs in the series address soils, irrigation, lawns and vegetable gardening,” Richards said. “Then we will have a final backyard fruit growing webinar later in September. These programs are being presented by experts from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Texas A&M AgriLife and Travis County Master Gardeners, as well as Mr. LeHoullier.”
More information on the seminars can be found by signing up for event notifications and subscribing to the blog. Also visit the Travis County AgriLife Extension’s Events Calendar. Past webinar recordings are listed on the Our Favorite Gardening Resources for Austin and Travis County webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.