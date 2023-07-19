Yang-and-Guo-new-pic-2.jpg

Wanbao Yang, Ph.D., (left) graduate student and the study’s first author, and Shaodong Guo, Ph.D., who served as its principal investigator. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Tyler Morales)

New insights into the underlying mechanisms of Type 2 diabetes and novel potential therapeutic targets for the disease were revealed in a recent study by a team of Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists in the Department of Nutrition at Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The study, “Hepatic p38α MAPK controls gluconeogenesis via FOXO1 phosphorylation at S273 during glucagon signaling in mice,” recently appeared in the journal Diabetologia. It was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

Guo-in-Lab.jpg

Shaodong Guo, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research professor and Presidential Impact Fellow in Texas A&M’s Department of Nutrition, led the team studying the mechanism of glucagon action and its connection to Type 2 diabetes. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.