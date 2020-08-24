The Splendor (409-38) is a uniquely designed home with the garage located on the first floor and the main rooms located on the second floor. The rear and left sides of this magnificent home are on post and beams. This would be ideal for a home on the beach or near water. The brick face and the zigzag front stairs add charm and warmth to this home.
There are four landings before entering the family room of the Splendor. Once inside the vaulted entry, you see a huge family room with fans and a corner fireplace. Patio doors open onto a deck at the side of this home. The formal dining room is set apart with walls and also has a door that opens onto the front porch.
The kitchen and utility room occupies the left rear corner. The elongated utility has an ironing board, sink and drying rod along with the freezer and pantry. The U-shaped kitchen has many great amenities such as a Lazy Susan, trash compactor, dual sinks, an island in the center containing the ovens, an overhead fan, and a long eating bar. The nook is very large with a door opening onto the rear deck.
An office has been located in this area with a door from the nook and a pocket door from the master suite.
The balance of the rear of the home is the master suite. There is an enormous elongated walk-in closet with a skylight overhead, and shelves lining the outside. There is also another walk-in closet in the rear corner next to the bath. The master bath has a wondrous corner spa tub, an oversized corner shower with a bench, dual sinks and a long corner linen closet, all enhanced with the light from glass blocks.
The front of the Splendor contains two more bedrooms with the stairs to the garage level. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets as well as three linen closets and a full bath. The attic area is located above the hall and bathroom areas and the pull down stairs are just outside the bath.
A unique feature of this different home is a dumb waiter that goes to the rear of the garage. The garage has space for two cars, an enormous storage room, and an area in the rear where the dumb waiter comes down that could be used as a recreation room.
The Splendor (409-38) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
