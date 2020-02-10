The 2,397 square foot Spectacular (335-050) is one home that genuinely lives up to its name. The beautiful exterior, elegantly faced with brick and scalloped siding, is a perfect mate to the equally handsome interior floor design.
An old-fashioned front porch, covered and boasting attractive ornamental railing, is the first sight to greet your visitors. As they step into the vaulted entry that reaches to the second floor, the openness of the Spectacular becomes evident.
With all the sleeping areas on the second level, the first floor is completely functional and allows ease of movement throughout. An enormous bay window extends the living room to the front, affording an excellent view, and a great spot to spend an afternoon with a good book. Adjoining the living room is the formal dining area.
To the right of the entry is a good-sized home office. Whether it is to be used for conducting business or managing household accounts, your seclusion and privacy are assured.
To the rear, is a spacious family room. It has a nice cozy fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and sliding glass doors that lead to a railed deck.
The walk-through kitchen and breakfast nook provide a great place for informal meals and morning get togethers. Kitchen features include a bar with mini-refrigerator, island cooktop and a utility room with a sink, sewing table and laundry chute from the second floor.
Upstairs the isolated master suite occupies one side of the top floor. Amenities here include a huge bay window, walk-in closet, vanity and private bathroom. Step outside on the railed walkway, and you have a view of the entry below.
There are two other bedrooms on the top floor. Each has plenty of closet space and they share a full bathroom. Linen storage is nearby.
The Spectacular (335-050) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
