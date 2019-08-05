Problem
My wife is a good woman for the most part, but I wonder why she seems to demean me in front of other people. I notice that it seems funny but it isn’t funny to me. If we are with friends she brings up my shortcomings to them in a humorous way. Honestly she does not do it to my face, but in a roundabout way she is, only not directly to me.
I have shortcomings like everyone else and admit it. She has her own set of things that I don’t like but I just don’t bring those things up to our friends. I wonder if she does not feel like she can talk to me about the things she brings up. If that is the case I would be more than likely to listen, I just don’t like the way she is doing things. I have not told her yet because I don’t want to have a lot of tension between us.
Discussion
There are times that people really have something to say, and they just don’t know how to say it directly so they skirt the issue. It almost sounds like you both are caught up in a loop of not talking about things in the marriage. It could be that you are passively addressing things by keeping quiet and not saying what is on your mind.
I am going to suggest that you sit down with her and acknowledge what is going on and how you feel about it. Ask her what keeps her from telling you what is on her mind and then revealing her issues in a somewhat humorous way to friends. In other words she is making you the butt of a joke but in a kidding way. I am going to suggest that you get honest and say what you mean. This method of communication isn’t getting what you want.
There is assertive communication that allows for expressing ideas that are yours in a way that is not hurtful, harmful or demeaning. Neither one of you sound like you are speaking assertively, when you are in private. You are either avoiding the truth or talking around it. Set a time and make it a win win situation so that you are expressing real issues and respecting each other in the process.
Be assertive and speak your truth and understand that this kind of communication will help you to move forward.
P.S. Speak your truth.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
