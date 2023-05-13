Nothing says "spring" quite like a delicious carrot cake! Our recipe features the versatile grain sorghum for a healthier twist on this classic dessert. It even makes for a great dessert to bring to a backyard cookout. Recipe courtesy of Sorghum Checkoff.
1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/4 teaspoons ground clove
1/4 teaspoons ground nutmeg
1 teaspoons ground ginger
3/8 cup sorghum flour, super fine
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
Separate egg yolks and egg whites in two different metal bowls.
In another metal bowl add egg yolks, soft butter, sugar and whisk well for about 1 minute, until creamy.
Add shredded carrots, vanilla beans, orange zest, sorghum flour, ground almonds, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix well and place to the side.
Whisk egg whites until stiff and fluffy. Add egg whites to the carrot mixture and fold carefully.
Then split the mixture into two well-buttered, 9-inch inch cake pans.
Place in the oven at 350 degrees F for 14 to 16 minutes.
Let the cake cool before icing.
Dust with cinnamon powder before cutting the cake.
