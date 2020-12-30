Problem
It seems like this year has gone by so quickly and I have felt so lost and alone for a good part of the year. I have been so careful with wearing a mask and respecting others in keeping my distance. However people don’t seem to want to respect my choices. I just don’t get it. If they do not want to wear a mask that’s okay with me, but I have to do what I think is right for me.
I’ve been made fun of and more or less told that I’m almost un-American. This seems like odd behavior given the fact that we have the freedom to make choices in our country.
I might be taking a lot of this too seriously, but I do choose to stay safe. I’m working from home, so I don’t have to be out a lot. When I do have to go somewhere I often feel out of place in the company of people that do not want to honor my views.
As I said I often feel lost and alone. This year has been one of the most difficult years of my life. I’m not married so I do not have anyone to share with. My friends have become somewhat limited because of the COVID and my safety concerns.
Discussion
I will say that it is difficult when we feel as isolated as we may have felt in the past year. We have tried to stay as safe as possible and not everyone has to respect what we perceive as safe, or how we go about trying to be safe. I’m sure that people have lost friends over the mask issue. No matter what side of the fence you are on, believe me when I say you have the right to choose.
We simply cannot please everyone all of the time, and nor should we have to. However I believe that we can be respectful of other’s ways of doing things. Now more than ever it seems like we have to get to some common ground of understanding each other’s choices and still be OK with that.
I have seen people develop friends over Zoom, and those relationships, although new, can be very fulfilling. So although it is not in person it is contact with others. You can have a Zoom meeting with family members in order to stay connected. I have not checked but am sure there are people with the same challenges. My encouragement is that you find people you can talk to by phone, by Zoom or by any means so you have time with others. We are all going through a lot, so take a look around and see how you can talk things out with likeminded people, who respect where you are at. Many counseling sessions are now by teleconference as well, so try and find someone to talk to. Know that things change and this virus will pass by and there will be a new sense of normal. Be patient.
Blessings all readers.
2021 is going to be a better year.
We can do this.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.