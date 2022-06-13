Don’t let the small footprint of this house plan convince you it doesn’t have much to offer. The exterior of this home features a delightful country porch for quiet evenings.
The living room offers a front feature window that invites the sun, a fireplace, and a dining area with private patio.
The U-shaped kitchen includes plenty of storage cabinets and a bayed breakfast room with a built-in pantry.
Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and access to their own private bath.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 77-230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.