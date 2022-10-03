This sprawling 2,752-square foot barndominium puts all of your living space on the same level. Cathedral ceilings are featured in the wide-open space that comprises the living room, dining room and kitchen.
The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and an eating bar in the galley style kitchen. The dining room has access to the pergola-covered patio and the great room includes a generous space that can be used as an office.
The mud room is directly off the garage space and has easy access to the laundry room the includes a hanging rack and folding area in addition to a soaking sink for those hard to clean items.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 52-587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.