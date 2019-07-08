It will take no time getting acquainted with this equestrian style farm that has been a hub for Pure Spanish Horse breeding for many years. Located in the Wind River Basin this property provides an ideal location to breed and raise these incredible horses. Offering a meticulously cared for 205 acres along with world class horse facilities, highly productive irrigated farm ground and a beautifully appointed farm house.
The well-constructed 2003 farm house has 360-degree views with a wraparound covered deck, full-lofted master, open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living area. It also includes a custom hand drawn stair case and railing, along with a full basement.
The master has a walk-in closet with an office area and deck perfect for an evening read or taking in the crisp cool evening air. The main floor includes kitchen, living and dining areas all boasting a great fit for entertaining. The home has built in Bose surround sound, radiant floor heat and a sauna as well. Adjacent to the home that shares the same deck is a bunk house that makes great living space for overflow company. It has a garage beneath it, currently used as a work shop but would make a great spot for toys or machinery. Behind the house is a small insulated cabin with propane heat.
The 60x60 barn is an extremely workable space with a large, heated tack room with cabinetry and a refrigerator. It has a loft area that is also insulated which makes for great storage space. The main area has 2 oversized power garage doors with six indoor stalls with a floor drain down the middle. It also has four covered outside stalls with ample outside lighting. On the south side of the barn there are five large pens that are 80x300 with automatic waterers to each pen. They are also inner lined with electric fence. The north side of the house has six smaller pens with automatic waterers to each pen along with loafing sheds for cover.
The shop on the west end of the property is 40x80 with radiant heat powered by propane. It has a concrete floor with floor drain and is insulated. It comes with an office as well as a bathroom and has its own well that is more than 500 feet deep into the Wind River Sands.
The canopy arena is 65x200 with an area to stock hay along with LED lighting perfect for night riding with cover. The canopy has water plumbed to it as well as power. The property also has a 100x200 outside arena that is lined with 16 apple trees that are tied to a drip system for watering. Adjacent is a small round pen.
Properties in Central Wyoming with amenities like these don’t come around often, so call today to schedule your private showing.
For more information about Silverstar Ranch, contact Cody Jacks, 307-349-2215 at Hayden Outdoors. To view more photos and a video of this property go to http://hpj.com/featured_property.
